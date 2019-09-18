Gulyás: Hungary sees no solitary veto of new Brexit delay

Gergely Gulyás, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff, told international news wire Reuters that Hungary on its own will not veto a new delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Gulyás added that a disorderly Brexit would dent Hungary’s strong economic growth.
“The Prime Minister, similarly to the prime ministers of the 26 other [EU member] countries, is free to decide on what he will do in case there is a fresh [Brexit] delay, but it can be excluded that Hungary would make a move alone,” Gulyás said in the interview.
He noted that although a no-deal Brexit would be harmful to Hungary’s economy, the impact would be less severe than in some other member states, reuters.com added.