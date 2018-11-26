ʼGruevski asylum critics identical to migration backers’ - claims Orbán

BBJ

Those people who attack Hungary for granting asylum to former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski are "identical" to those people and organizations that support migration, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview on public radio on Friday.

Orbán and Gruevski (Photo by Miniszterelnok.hu)

The organizations most critical of the Hungarian government regarding the case are all organizations of U.S. billionaire George Soros, he told public Kossuth radio.

As prime minister of Macedonia, Gruevski led a country that played a key role in combatting migration, and without him it would have been far harder to protect the Hungarian border, Orbán said. So he and his country have always been viewed as Hungary’s allies, he added.

"Allies should be treated with decency, and when they turn to us, they deserve decent treatment," Orbán said.

Last week, Macedonia’s fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski claimed he has been granted political asylum in Hungary, a week after he fled his country to avoid serving a two-year jail sentence for a corruption conviction. According to information confirmed by Albanian police, Gruevski used a car owned by the Embassy of Hungary in Albania to escape.