Govʼt to extend the deadline for compliance with higher education act

MTI – Econews

The government has submitted an amendment to Parliament that would extend by one year the deadline for foreign colleges and universities operating in Hungary to comply with new rules in the amended higher education act, Justice Minister László Trócsányi said today.

Hungarian lawmakers approved amendments to the higher education act in the spring that require foreign colleges and universities in Hungary to operate on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement and to have a campus in the country in which they are based. Justice Minister László Trócsányi said the rules apply to everybody, even the Central European University (CEU).

CEU, which is based in Budapest but accredited by the State of New York, complained in the spring that it was being targeted by the amended legislation because it has no campus in the United States, and never has had one.

Early in October, CEU said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bard College to provide educational activities in New York. Negotiations between the State of New York and the government of Hungary "have created the basis for an agreement", it added.

The government and the State of Maryland have already reached an agreement that will bring the local campus of McDaniel College in line with the amended rules. The agreement was reached "recognizing the benefits each of the two countries may gain as a result of strengthening bilateral cooperation in accordance with the rules and regulations applied in each country".

Trócsányi noted that the agreement with McDaniel College had been published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny and said other institutions of higher education had been able to comply with the new rules before the original deadline.

The original deadline was sufficient for institutions of higher education "that sought an agreement in earnest rather than unnecessary political debate and conflict", he said. Talks are still ongoing with other institutions, among them CEU, he added.

The European Commission has launched an infringement procedure against Hungary over the amendments to the higher education act because it believes the legislation runs counter to the right of academic freedom, the right to education and the freedom to conduct a business, as set out in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.

Hungary has responded to the EC, but the EUʼs executive body has asked for further clarification over concerns about the non-compatibility of the legislation with the EUʼs obligations under international trade law.