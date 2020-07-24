Govʼt secured EUR 3 bln in additional funding at EU summit, Orbán says

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he and his team were able to secure a little more than EUR 3 billion in additional funding at a summit in Brussels during the week in a regular interview on public radio on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

"In the course of those five days of negotiations, with my team...we secured a little more than EUR 3 bln," Orbán said on Kossuth Rádió.

He argued that the proposal on the table at the start of the negotiations had been "unfair" and "deeply flawed".

EU leaders discussed a recovery plan for the coronavirus crisis and the EUʼs next seven-year budget at the marathon summit which wound up early Tuesday.

Orbán said it is the governmentʼs task to see that EU funding, together with remittances and the repatriated profits of Hungarian companies with investments abroad, matches the profits of foreign-owned multinationals that are repatriated from Hungary.