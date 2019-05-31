Governments shelves plan for administrative courts

BBJ

Hungary’s government will "postpone indefinitely" plans to introduce a system of courts that have the authority to make rulings in matters of public administration, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said at a regular press briefing, index.hu reported.

Gulyás said the introduction of the administrative courts had been placed in the cross hairs of an international debate questioning judiciary independence in Hungary. Although the government considers doubts over the independence of the courts baseless and believes the legislation is in line with European standards, it will propose postponing the introduction of the system until this debate is closed, he added.

The administrative courts were due to start operating on January 1, 2020 under legislation approved by Parliament in December 2018. Gulyás said the government will submit a motion to lawmakers postponing the rollout, index.hu added.