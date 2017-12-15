Government to buy own fleet of aircraft

BBJ

János Lázár, the minister in charge of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, confirmed on Thursday that the government will buy a fleet of aircraft for its needs. The planes will be second-hand Airbus aircraft, according to earlier reports.

Lázár confirmed during his weekly press conference that the government will make airplane acquisitions as this is cheaper than renting when it is needed. Daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday that the government would probably buy second-hand Airbus A319 planes for use by the Ministry of Defense.

According to Magyar Nemzet, these are multi-function planes previously used by low-cost companies which went bankrupt. The acquisition and maintenance of the fleet will be carried out under a public–private partnership (PPP) scheme. This would greatly help maintenance company Aeroplex, a former division of the defunct national airline Malév, currently struggling with low order volume, the report noted.