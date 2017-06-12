Government spent HUF 4.2 bln on anti-Brussels campaign

Christian Keszthelyi

The Hungarian government spent slightly more than HUF 4.2 billion on its recent “Let’s stop Brussels!” campaign, which the government characterized as a “national consultation,” while opposition parties termed it government propaganda, according to reports.

Investigative journalism website atlatszo.hu turned to the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister, headed by minister Antal Rogán, with a public data inquiry to learn about the expenses of the anti-EU campaign. According to the answer, more than HUF 4.242 billion was spent on the campaign, online news portal index.hu reported.

In a sector breakdown, the government spent HUF 2 bln on press promotion, HUF 987.9 million on TV ads, HUF 693.6 mln on online ads, HUF 316.3 mln on ads in public spaces, and HUF 244.8 mln on radio ads.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán described the “national consultation” as the “most successful ever,” citing the 1.68 million people who returned the questionnaires the government had sent by post. According to calculations by index.hu, the government thus spent approximately HUF 2,500 per respondent on media coverage of the campaign.

The “Let’s stop Brussels!” campaign has been internationally criticized, prompting the European Commission to issue a press release in late April in which it addressed what it described as “false claims” contained in statements in the questionnaire.