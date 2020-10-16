Fox begins tenure as British Ambassador to Hungary

Bence Gaál

Paul Fox, the United Kingdomʼs new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary has handed over his credentials to János Áder, President of Hungary today at Sándor Palace, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Commenting on taking up his service in Hungary, Fox said, "It is a great honor and pleasure for me to have handed over my credentials to H.E. Dr. János Áder, President of the Republic of Hungary. As Ambassador, I will do all I can in the next few years to strengthen the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Hungary, as well as the friendship between our nations and our peoples."

"I believe these strong ties between our countries will allow us to work together on a range of global challenges, for example the environment – a cause that will be at the heart of the activities of the British Embassy in Budapest as we prepare for the 26th UN climate summit, which will be organized in and chaired by the United Kingdom in November 2021, in partnership with Italy. I look forward to working with our Hungarian friends in confronting these shared challenges," he added.

Over the course of his career spanning more than three decades, Fox served in a variety of diplomatic positions. Before his most recent appointment, he acted as a Minister Counsellor at the British Embassy in Moscow.

Fox replaces Iain Lindsay, who acted as the United Kingdomʼs Ambassador to Hungary between 2016 and 2020.