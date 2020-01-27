Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Hubei, China

MTI – Econews

At present, no one is advised to travel to Hubei Province in China where the authorities have completely closed it off because of the coronavirus, Tamás Menczer State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told state news service MTI.

Menczer said four Hungarian citizens live in a hotel in the city of Wuhan, at the epicenter of the outbreak, while a Hungarian man is in another city in the closed province. They are all well, and the ministry is in constant contact with them, he said.

Menczer also mentioned that the experts recommend frequent hand washing and compliance with hygiene rules against the spread of the virus.

Currently, several countries are simultaneously working to reverse engineer the virus’s gene sequence and develop a vaccine, he said. Packages coming from China do not require precaution or disinfection because they are not contagious, he added.

Travelers to China are requested by the ministry to exercise due diligence and register for consular protection on the Consular Service website (konsuliszolgalat.kormany.hu).