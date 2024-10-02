Péter Szijjártó told a Berlin Process foreign ministers’ meeting that among “the current turbulent changes”, the EU needs freshness and new energy to be able to stop the decrease in its competitiveness and overcome the challenges.

“We believe the Western Balkans is the place from where this new inspiration and new impetus could come,” he said.

“This is why we put enlargement at the top when we compiled the programme of Hungary’s EU presidency,” he added.

He condemned that candidate countries from the region had been waiting for 11 years and five months on average for accession and their request for candidacy had been submitted more than 15 years ago.

“It is obvious that if we do not make progress in this process, it will hurt the credibility of the EU’s enlargement policy,” he said.

Szijjártó added that his EU counterparts would frequently talk about the importance of a merit-based process but the failure to make progress would actually show that this principle was being neglected.

“It is very obvious that despite the good performance of the candidates, the enlargement process is not moving ahead,” he said.

Progress at Inter-gov’t Conferences

He noted that it was during Hungary’s previous EU presidency that the EU was last time enlarged, when Croatia’s accession process was successfully finalized.

“In the next three months of Hungary’s presidency, the EU will hold inter-governmental conferences with the five candidate countries from the Western Balkans, at least this is our definite goal,” he said.

The soonest inter-governmental conference can be held with Albania in mid-October, where the first group of chapters can be opened for talks, the foreign minister said, adding that Serbia was a key state for the region and it was therefore unavoidable and extremely important to make progress in its integration process.

“An indispensable element of this is to hold an intergovernmental conference also with Serbia,” he said, adding that “we believe that the third group of chapters needs to be opened with Serbia”.

Commenting on Montenegro, he said chapters could even be closed in the case of that country, not only opened.

“Montenegro has been performing well, at least four chapters could be closed,” he added.

Szijjártó noted that consultations with Bosnia and Herzegovina were ongoing and the country was also performing well. He expressed regret that certain EU members were blocking the accession process for North Macedonia.

“North Macedonia deserves progress, and therefore it is important to hold a political inter-governmental conference in the next three months.”