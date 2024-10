The probe showed a consortium led by Haller Kft overpriced staples in the food assistance by 70%, or HUF 7.6 billion.

Meanwhile Kata-Mill Plusz Kft inflated prices in its contract by 37%, or approximately HUF 2.6 bln.

The authority said the overpricing resulted in the delivery of 2.3 million food assistance packages, instead of 3.7 million, to the needy.

The Integrity Authority will file criminal complaints in the matter.