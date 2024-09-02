The veto has sparked significant attention, especially given its geopolitical implications. Despite the controversy surrounding the decision, the European Commission has taken a measured approach, emphasizing that such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of individual member states.

The decision by Spain to block the Hungarian takeover bid reflects broader concerns within the EU about the strategic importance of key domestic industries, particularly in sectors as vital as high-speed rail manufacturing.

The lack of objection from the EU suggests that the Commission is likely respecting the sovereignty of member states in matters involving national security and strategic industries.

As the BBJ reported earlier, the Spanish government had blocked the sale of Talgo to Ganz-MÁVAG, highlighting the growing complexities in international business transactions within the EU. For more details, you can read the full article here.