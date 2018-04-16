Final results confirm two-thirds Fidesz majority in Parliament

BBJ

As of Saturday all votes cast in Hungaryʼs parliamentary general elections on April 8 had been counted, including votes received from abroad. The incumbent Fidesz-KDNP coalition duly secured 133 of 199 seats in Parliament, the minimum needed for a two-thirds majority.

The 199 members of the National Assembly were elected by two methods: 106 seats were won in single-member constituencies by first-past-the-post voting, while 93 seats were assigned from national party lists by proportional representation.

The official results, in descending order of the percentage of the popular vote according to national lists, and the corresponding number of seats in Parliament secured both through national lists and wins in individual constituencies, are as follows:

Fidesz-KDNP: 49.27% of votes, 133 seats

Jobbik: 19.06%, 26 seats

MSZP-Párbeszéd (Hungarian Socialist Party and Dialogue for Hungary): 11.91%, 20 seats

LMP (Politics Can Be Different): 7.06%, 8 seats

DK (Democratic Coalition): 5.37%, 9 seats

Momentum: 3.06%, no seats

MKKP (Two-Tailed Dog Party): 1.73%, no seats

Együtt (Together): 0.66%, 1 seat (won in individual constituency)

Independent: 1 seat

National Self-Government of Germans in Hungary: 1 seat

Looking at the votes given to specific parties, Fidesz was most successful in growing its voter base, by 466,000 compared to the previous elections in 2014. Jobbik also reached its all-time best result, by gaining 73,000 more votes than four years ago, while LMP gathered 134,000 more votes.

The left-wing parties lost voters: MSZP, DK and Együtt together collected 263,000 fewer votes than four years ago. However, Együtt candidate Szabolcs Szabó managed to win in his individual constituency against Szilárd Németh, a prominent figure in Fidesz. Thus, although the party failed to pass the threshold of 5% for proportional representation in Parliament through national lists, it did manage to secure a seat through the first-past-the-post system in individual constituencies.

The erosion of the left-wing parties is also due to the rise of two new parties, Momentum (started in 2015) and the satirical Two-Tailed Dog Party (2014). The two combined gathered 273,000 votes.