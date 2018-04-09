Fidesz wins the elections

BBJ

The Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) ruling coalition has won the general election in Hungary for a record consecutive term. Fidesz leader Viktor Orbán has declared victory, while the president of second placed party Jobbik, Gábor Vona, announced that he will resign on Monday, as he stated before the elections.

With 95 percent of the votes counted, FIDESZ-KDNP had won 48.53% of the party list vote. Jobbik came in second with 19.61%, MSZP-Párbeszed 12.3%, LMP 6.87%, and DK 5.55%. Fidesz-KDNP will take 133 seats in parliament, a two-thirds majority.

Based on the results, Fidesz was successful mainly in villages and smaller cities, while the left-wing opposition parties did better in larger cities. The voter turnout was high and, as results show, the Fidesz-KDNP coalition managed to mobilize many of the undecided to vote for it.

Viktor Orbán, the president of Fidesz has declared victory, while the president of Jobbik and the MSZP (socialists), Gábor Vona and Gyula Molnár respectively, announced their resignation as party leaders.

Following the declaration of victory, Viktor Orbán gave an interview to Echo TV, in which he stated: "We are not against Europe and the European Union, but we want this Europe. We want a successful and strong European Union, but for this, we need to say, frankly everything that hurts us." Orbán added: "We want to correct Europeʼs mistakes."