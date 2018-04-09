Fidesz wins elections; two-thirds majority seen likely

BBJ

The Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) ruling coalition won the general elections in Hungary on Sunday, securing a record third consecutive term. Fidesz leader and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared victory, while the president of second-placed party Jobbik, Gábor Vona, announced that he will resign on Monday, as promised before the elections.

With 95% of the votes counted, Fidesz-KDNP had won 48.53% of the party list vote. Jobbik came in second with 19.61%, followed by MSzP-Párbeszed (12.3%), LMP (6.87%), and DK (5.55%). Smaller parties failed to reach the 5% threshold for proportional representation in Parliament.

Together with victories in an overwhelming majority of individual constituencies, where first-past-the-post voting decided the winners under Hungaryʼs dual electoral system, Fidesz-KDNP will take 133 seats in the 199-seat Parliament, precisely the amount needed for a two-thirds majority. Jobbik has secured 26 seats, MSzP-Párbeszed 20 seats, DK nine seats and LMP eight. Együtt retained one seat. An independent won a single seat and the representative of the German minority one seat.

Based on the results, Fidesz was successful mainly in villages and smaller cities, while the left-wing opposition parties did better in larger cities. Voter turnout was high at 68.13%, which many observers on election night initially took as a sign of more votes for the opposition parties; however, as the results indicate, the Fidesz-KDNP coalition managed to mobilize many undecided voters to vote for them.

While Orbán declared victory, Gábor Vona and Gyula Molnár, the respective presidents of Jobbik and the Socialists (MSzP), announced their resignation as party leaders.

Following the declaration of victory, Orbán gave an interview to pro-government Echo TV, in which he stated: "We are not against Europe and the European Union, but we want this Europe. We want a successful and strong European Union, but for this, we need to say, frankly everything that hurts us." Orbán added: "We want to correct Europeʼs mistakes."