Fidesz up, Jobbik and DK down in party preferences

BBJ

Fidesz was the only party that managed to grow its support in December, and now has an overwhelming advantage against all other political formations, a comparative poll by Závecz Research shows.

Graphic: party preferences of all voters in December (source: zaveczresearch.hu)



The poll, conducted in December with the participation of 1,000 respondents, shows changes among committed voters rather than among all voters.

Among all voters, Jobbik and the Democratic Coalition (DK) both saw their share of votersʼ support shrink by 1%, to 9% in the case of Jobbik and to 5% in the case of DK. Support for the Socialists (MSzP) and LMP remained the same as in the last Závecz poll in November, at 8% and 5% respectively. Fidesz increased its support from 31% to 33%. The other parties were all well below the threshold for entry into Parliament, while undecided voters were at 34%, the same as in November.

Among committed voters, Fidesz support had grown even more, by 3%, from 49% in November, to 52% in December. Jobbik, on the other hand, lost significantly in one month, decreasing from 18% to 14%. DK also lost support, from 10% in November to 8% in December. MSZP remained unchanged at 12%, while LMP managed to grow somewhat, from 6% to 7%. Were the elections held today, no other party would make it into Parliament.