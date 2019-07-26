Fidesz MPs look at Airbnb restrictions

BBJ

Some of the ruling Fidesz MPs would tighten regulations on short-term accommodation rentals in Budapest, news portal hvg.hu reported.

In their reasoning, MPs said the lack of regulation on the Airbnb market leads to significant problem for locals. Local residents can report disturbing tourists at the notary, but usually in vain, as foreign visitors leave the country before the start of official procedures.

MPs propose to increase the responsibility of the accommodation providers in the case of a noise complaint or disorderly behavior by their guests. Fidesz MP István Bajkai said the party has already started work on the necessary legal amendments, hvg.hu reported.