Fidesz MP Ferenc Koncz dies in motorcycle accident

Bence Gaál

Member of the National Assembly Ferenc Koncz (Fidesz) died in a traffic accident today at the age of 60, according to a report by Hungarian news site 24.hu.

Photo: Facebook.com

According to the report, he collided with a car in Bekecs (about 175 km northeast of the capital) shortly before 9 a.m today while riding a motorcycle.

Koncz served as an MP between 1998-2002, 2004-2006, and 2010-2014 before returning to the Parliament as the MP for Tiszaújváros (Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County) in 2018.

Koncz also served as Mayor of Szerencs between 2010 and 2018.

He is survived by his wife and three children.