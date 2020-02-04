Fidesz EPP membership to remain suspended indefinitely

MTI – Econews

Fideszʼs membership in the European Peopleʼs Party (EPP) will remain suspended indefinitely as there has been no visible change or improvement in the Hungarian partyʼs policy, party chairman Donald Tusk said after an EPP meeting in Brussels, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Tusk said he saw no possibility of Fidesz exercising its full rights in the EPP until concerns over democratic norms such as rule of law and freedom of expression are addressed, at least as long as he heads the party.

Last March, Fidesz suspended the exercise of its rights in the EPP pending a report by a committee of three "wise men".