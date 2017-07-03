Fattah el-Sisi pays official visit to Hungary

BBJ

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived at the head of a delegation at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Sunday evening, where he was received by Minister of Defense István Simicskó on behalf of the Hungarian government, according to a report on official government website kormany.hu.

(Photo: MTI / Attila Kovács)

Heading an Egyptian delegation, President el-Sisi arrived in Hungary at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, kormany.hu reported. During his two-day visit, the president of Egypt will hold discussions with Orbán and members of the government.

Simicskó will also attend the discussions, at which, besides political and economic topics, the agenda may also include issues of cooperation in the field of the defense industry and the military, kormany.hu added.