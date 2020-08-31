Europe must clarify position in global economy, Orbán says in Bled

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Europe must clarify its position in the global economy and the related consequences during a panel discussion with other prime ministers from the region at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Orbán said Europe is "in trouble" as "we havenʼt identified our new position in the global economy".

He said Europe is no longer a "game-changer", as are China and the United States, and needs to "clarify" its position and the consequences.

He explained that the "science center" of the modern economy is "related very much to the armies", and because there is no European army, "we donʼt have the scientific center to be at the forefront of technological advancement".

Orbán said a common military capacity, enlargement, and a competitive economy, with Central Europe as an engine of growth, are key to Europeʼs strategy for the future.