EP Tran rejects draft rules on road haulage

MTI – Econews

The European Parliamentʼs Transport and Tourism Committee (EP Tran) rejected draft rules governing truck drivers at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, sending the proposed regulations back for negotiations, state news wire MTI reports.

MEPs of Hungaryʼs Fidesz-KDNP alliance welcomed the decision, saying it is favorable for truck drivers in Central and Eastern Europe. Hungary was joined by several other countries in opposing the measure earlier this week.

The most disputed point in the draft was the application of rules on so-called "posted workers" to truck drivers. Committee members also took issue with a proposed ban on spending mandatory rest periods in lorry cabs.

Hungarian MEP Andor Deli, of Fidesz, believed the proposed rules were "protectionist measures in the disguise of social defense. [...] Although they claim that they are only defending the interests of drivers, their proposals could have put the jobs and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of drivers at risk," he said.

"In the course of a long and difficult procedure, we successfully avoided the worst-case scenario today, but the battle is not over yet," Deli added.