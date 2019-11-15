EP committee puts written questions to Várhelyi

MTI – Econews

The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament has decided to ask Hungaryʼs Commissioner-designate for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, to answer additional written questions following his hearing on Thursday, EP spokesman Jaume Duch said on Twitter, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Várhelyi (left) with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. (Photo: MTI/KKM/Mátyás Borsos)

The deadline for responding to the questions is noon on Monday, November 18, Duch said.

Várhelyi responded to the committeeʼs questions for several hours at the public hearing in the morning on Thursday.

Committee hearings for Franceʼs Commissioner-designate for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, and Romaniaʼs Commissioner-designate for Transport, Adina-Ioana Valean, were also held on Thursday. The respective committees recommended the approval of both after the hearings.