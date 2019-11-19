EP committee approves Hungary Commissioner-designate

MTI – Econews

The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament approved Hungaryʼs Commissioner-designate for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

The approval came after parliamentary group coordinators found satisfactory Várhelyiʼs responses to additional written questions submitted following a hearing last Thursday.

At that hearing, Várhelyi responded to the committeeʼs questions for several hours.

The EP is set to vote on the approval of the von der Leyen Commission as a whole next week. If the vote passes, the new European Commission will begin work on December 1, replacing the old one led by Jean-Claude Juncker.