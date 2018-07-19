EC to start infringement procedure over ‘Stop Soros’ law

BBJ

The European Commission (EC) is likely to launch an infringement procedure against Hungary today over legislation that makes the promotion and support of what it terms “illegal immigration” a punishable criminal offense, state news agency MTI learned from European Union officials in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to reports by MTI and daily newspaper Népszava, the EC is expected to send Hungary a letter of formal notice - the first step in an infringement procedure - because of concerns about the legislation. The legislation - dubbed “Stop Soros,” in reference to an alleged plan for managing the migrant crisis which Hungaryʼs government has repeatedly attributed to Hungarian-born investor George Soros - was passed in June.

The package defines support for “illegal immigration” in the Criminal Code as offering to initiate an application for asylum to anybody who has arrived from, or passed through on the way to Hungary, any country in which that person was not persecuted.

The first offense will be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of up to 90 days; however, repeat offenses and the support of such illegal activity by material means could result in imprisonment for a period of up to one year.

The package amends the act on asylum rights to prohibit the approval of any application for asylum by a person who has travelled through a country in which they were not persecuted or at risk of serious harm, and where they could have applied for asylum.

Commenting on the news of the likely launch of a fresh infringement procedure, János Halász, spokesman for MPs of the governing Fidesz, said the EC is again putting pressure on Hungary in the interests of Sorosʼs “network.”

“Brussels is defending Soros again,” he was cited by MTI as saying. “Brussels is not trying to pressure Hungary in the interests of the Soros network for the first time. This also shows that the EC is strongly under the influence of the Soros network and is defending the [networkʼs] migration policy.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó claimed at a press conference on Wednesday that Hungary is “protecting Europe’s interests against Brussels,” according to a report by online news site Hungary Today. He insisted that Brussels’ migration policy has put the bloc in danger, noting that Europe has suffered 29 serious terrorist attacks in the past three and a half years, committed by “people with a migrant background.”

The EC and several international organizations already expressed concerns regarding the Stop Soros law last month.