DK calls for discussion of troop withdrawal from Iraq

Bence Gaál

Opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK) has called for a meeting of the Parliamentʼs defense committee to discuss the possible withdrawal of Hungarian troops in Iraq as a precautionary measure in the wake of the tense situation developing after the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, news site merce.hu reports.

Illustration: Pixabay

The meeting was proposed by DK MP Ágnes Vadai, who is also a member of the committee.

She said in her statement that after the U.S. Air Force killed Qasem Soleimani on Friday, NATO and the United States had suspended training operations in Iraq due to security reasons. She also added that the allianceʼs mission includes some 200 Hungarian soldiers, currently stationed in Erbil.

The MP called for the committee to investigate whether Hungarian forces in Iraq should be brought home as a precautionary measure.

Vadai added that she expects Minister of Defense Tibor Benkő to provide detailed information about the situation at the proposed session.