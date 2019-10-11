Close finish expected in race for Budapest mayor

Bence Gaál

Municipal elections will be held this Sunday in Hungary, with the race for Mayor of Budapest intensifying as polls show opposition contender Gergely Karácsony in a close race with the Fidesz incumbent István Tarlós.

A final summary of polls on kozvelemenykutatok.hu shows that Fidesz-backed incumbent Tarlós leads the field with 49%, while Karácsony is expected to receive 45% of the votes. Media personality Róbert Puzsér is measured at 6% on average. Support for celebrity Krisztián Berki is insignificant.

The website calculated averages based on the latest polls by five major agencies (Medián, Nézőpont, Publicus, Századvég, and ZRI-Závecz).

There are major differences between the polls regarding the size of Tarlósʼ lead. Századvég calculates that Tarlós (51%) is ahead of Karácsony (43%) by 8%. On the other end of the spectrum, Publicus puts both candidates in dead heat, at 48%.

Nézőpont says Tarlós leads by 6%, ZRI-Závecz puts Tarlósʼ advantage between 2-3%, while Medián calculates that Karácsony is only behind by 1%.

Local elections will be held across the country on October 13, with voters electing mayors and assembly members for five-year terms.