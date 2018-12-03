Barnes & Thornburg to lobby for Hungary in U.S.

BBJ

The Hungarian government has hired U.S. law firm and lobbying group Barnes & Thornburg to represent its interests in Washington, according to a report by politico.com.

Craig Burkhardt, a partner at the firm, will assist the Hungarian embassy “with general government relations particularly directed to religious freedom and immigration issues”, according to a disclosure filing.

“This assistance will include strategic planning and advice, meetings and presentations to United States government officials, and other related activities.” Hungary’s government has faced criticism for making it a crime to aid migrants who are in the country illegally and for cracking down on religious freedom.

A recent State Department report noted that U.S. officials had “expressed concern about anti-Muslim rhetoric by government officials” in Hungary, as well as a criminal investigation of the Church of Scientology there.

The contract began on November 7 and runs through to January 21, 2019. It’s worth USD 50,000 in total, politico.com reported.