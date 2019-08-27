Application for foreign policy internship opens

Bence Gaál

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) has opened applications for its 2019/2020 fall term research internship program, the institute has told the Budapest Business Journal.

The internship is aimed at providing participants with valuable professional experience related to their research, an insight into the work of Hungarian institutions operating in the field of foreign, defense and trade policy, as well as, in selected cases, being a platform for the publication of their work, KKI says.

The program starts on October 4 and concludes on February 6, 2020. Interns will be expected to submit a 20,000-character analysis paper at the end of the program in English or Hungarian, reflecting the regional/thematic scope of the flagship research programs of KKI: Global security challenges; international trade; the Middle East and North Africa; the Americas; the Transatlantic World and the European Union; and The Balkans, Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia.

Should they be of sufficient quality, the papers could be published as part of the KKI Policy Briefs / KKI-Elemzések series (in English or Hungarian).

Interns will be supervised by the deputy director for research of the institute, and will work under the professional guidance of a research fellow, corresponding to their professional interests. The fellow designated for mentoring will provide regular feedback on the intern’s work.

Complete application packages should be sent to info@ifat.hu. Application is open until September 22. High-level command of English is expected. Eligibility and requirements are available at the instituteʼs website.