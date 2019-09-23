Áder to take part in UN Climate Action Summit

Bence Gaál

President of Hungary János Áder starts a visit to the United States today, where he will take part in the United Nations Climate Action Summit at the UN headquarters in New York, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Hungarian head of state will give an address at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday. On Tuesday, he will participate in bilateral talks following the opening of the debate in the General Assembly.

On Wednesday, September 25, Áder will hold discussions with UN Secretary General António Guterres. He will also meet prominent American scientists at CUNY Hunter College and speak at the UN Summit on Sustainable Development Goals, the first UN summit on the SDGs since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015.

