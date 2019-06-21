24,000 Hungarians request post-Brexit U.K. residency

BBJ

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have applied for U.K. residency permits in the wake of the country’s expected departure from the EU, according to a report by 444.hu.

The report notes that those foreign citizens currently living in the United Kingdom may stay in the country after Brexit if they receive residency permits.Until the beginning of June, more than 24,000 Hungarians had applied for the permit.

They are not the most numerous, however; most applications have come from Polish (132,400), Romanian (110,900), and Italian (91,400) citizens. The total number of applications was around 750,000 at the beginning of June.