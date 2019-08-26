2 mln pensioners to receive vouchers

BBJ

All pensioners will receive HUF 9,000 of vouchers by September 30 which can be used to pay gas and electricity bills, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said at a regular press briefing, atv.hu reports.

The vouchers could be used to pay for gas and electricity bills.

Pensioners will receive the vouchers in three equal portions, which will be usable until March 31, 2020. The vouchers will first be distributed in Budapest, then in other parts of the country.

As a one-off item, workers who have been in the public works program between January and the end of July for at least three months and were partaking in the program on August 1, will also receive HUF 54,000 per person. Around 99,000 fostered workers would get this amount, news portal magyarnemzet.hu added.