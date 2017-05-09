Szervita Square Building. A new definition of sustainable downtown office

BBJ

Attila Kovács



Horizon Development’s next commercial project in the pipeline kickstarted in Q1 2017 with the pre-development process and demolition works of the long deteriorated 1970s office building and parking garage on the development site. The modern, mixed-use commercial property of elegant design features – including office, retail and luxury residential functions on 14,900 sqm, as well as a 5-story underground garage – is planned to be completed by 2019 at a premium Budapest location bordered by Fehér Hajó, Petőfi Sándor and Bárczy István Street.

Attila Kovács, managing partner of Horizon Development, shared some insights about the office segment of the property: ”8,000 sqm of the project is now awaiting the requirements of office tenants who are offered quality workspaces on four consecutive floors.

Szervita Square Building’s ideal 5th district CBD location is a guarantee for its exceptionally good accessibility, exquisite visibility, maximized brand exposure and unique attractiveness for corporate clients. Companies that choose Szervita Square Building for their next office headquarters will benefit from all the perks of Hungary’s greenest, newly built, certified sustainable, high technical quality building with a timeless design, and enjoy its incredible views and wide service range.



The building features superior spaces with abundant natural light, functional and inviting interiors, flexible layouts, natural proportions and a cosmopolitan ambiance. Our plan to revitalize the entire area will entail the creation of a larger community space and public park on the current plot to complement the local historic area, and to enhance the building’s profile. The ground floor restaurants and cafés with their terraces towards the square will create buzzing social spaces, and serve both as an extension of the tenants’ realm, and an inviting gathering place for tourists and locals.”

Szervita Square Building was awarded ‘Architectural Concept of the Year 2015’ for its original, future-proof design at Resource Property Awards, and it also received the ‘Planned Project of the Year – Mixed function’ prize at the Office of the Year 2016 competition. The excellent location, the innovative sustainable built-in solutions, and the environmentally conscious technologies are a guarantee for the building’s LEED Platinum environmental certificate, expected in 2019.

www.szervita.com

www.horizondevelopment.hu