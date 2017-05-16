Building a Career in Construction and Real Estate

BBJ

Bence Szalai, Recruitment Consultant, HAYS HUNGARY

In Hungary, like other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the construction and property areas are on an upswing again after the financial crisis. Not only do investments seem to be increasing significantly, but acquisitions also show quite favorable results. Industrial investments, both green- and brownfield, showed a serious increase last year, too. Office buildings still have a significant market share, thus helping the development, construction, facility and sales rental management segments all to grow.A shortage of a suitable workforce is a general phenomenon in this business area. This is partly due to the fact that architectural and civil engineering faculties do not offer real estate market-related courses. To make matters worse, foreign companies are also present in Hungary with an aim of offering well-paid opportunities in foreign countries. These two factors have led to the incremental increase of average salaries in the last 12 months. Generally speaking, from the investment and construction side there is excessive demand for project and construction leaders, but professionals with special knowledge for example energetics and technical building systems such as HVAC, (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) are also sought after. Real estate management is looking for talents with experience in facility and asset management, leasing and property valuation.Our partners are mostly multinational companies looking for skilled professionals. A good level of English language knowledge is a must-have criteria; knowledge of other foreign languages is an advantage.

