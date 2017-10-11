World Food Day to be marked in Budapest

BBJ

A convoy of heavy vehicles loaded with food donations from private companies will mark World Food Day in Budapest by rolling through central Budapest on Monday morning.

The 12th annual Food Bank-FAO convoy is aimed at raising awareness of food waste and mishandling, at a time when global hunger is on the rise again.

The trucks will arrive at Heroes’ Square from Andrássy Avenue at 10 a.m. A doorstep press conference will follow on the steps of the Műcsarnok art museum, with representatives of the UNʼs Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Hungarian Food Bank Association, and the Ministry of Agriculture, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

Hunger and food insecurity – along with armed conflict – are important factors driving international migration.

“Change the future of migration” is the theme of World Food Day 2017, with the FAO advocating investment in rural development and social protection to help stem migratory flows.

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on October 16 in honor of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945.