Weekend storm damage claims at Groupama approaching HUF 100 mln

Nicholas Pongratz

Groupama Insurance has so far received more than 600 home insurance claims in connection with Sunday’s storms, the value of which is already approaching HUF 100 million, says penzcentrum.hu.

So far, most customer reports have been received from Budapest and Pest County.

The damage caused by the thunderstorm there amounts to HUF 60 mln, and every second report received by Groupama Insurance is due to soaking.

In the coming days, claims are expected to continue to reach the insurance company, so the figures may increase significantly, even reaching as much as HUF 500 mln.

The insurance company said yesterday it was prepared to quickly deal with the increased number of cases.