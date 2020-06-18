Weekend storm damage claims at Groupama approaching HUF 100 mln

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Groupama Insurance has so far received more than 600 home insurance claims in connection with Sunday’s storms, the value of which is already approaching HUF 100 million, says penzcentrum.hu.
So far, most customer reports have been received from Budapest and Pest County.
The damage caused by the thunderstorm there amounts to HUF 60 mln, and every second report received by Groupama Insurance is due to soaking.
In the coming days, claims are expected to continue to reach the insurance company, so the figures may increase significantly, even reaching as much as HUF 500 mln.
The insurance company said yesterday it was prepared to quickly deal with the increased number of cases.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben