Warning to allow extra time on Monday if flying from Budapest

BBJ

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) is advising travellers flying this afternoon to leave for the airport well in advance.

"BKK advises passengers whose flights take off on Monday afternoon (July 17) to leave for the airport one and a half - two hours earlier than they would normally as traffic restrictions will be in place at Liszt Ferenc International Airport and in its vicinity," the center said in a press statement put out late on Friday afternoon.

"During the traffic restrictions, the airport will not be accessible by car or taxi, furthermore bus lines 100E and 200E will not serve the airport. Updates about the traffic restrictions will be available on Monday afternoon on the BKK Info app."

BKK says Liszt Ferenc International Airport is expected to be closed to traffic for one hour, though it did not give a reason for the closure.