Volánbusz increasing service in county status cities

Nicholas Pongratz

Local bus services will run more frequently in cities with county status, where Volánbusz is providing scheduled local bus transport, in accordance with the public service contract concluded with each municipality, according to Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The increased service covering approximately another 2,800 km will relieve the busiest periods of the working day. The measure affects more than one million inhabitants in the 16 municipalities concerned.