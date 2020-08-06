Visitors at Balaton Uplands Nat Park doubled over past 10 years

Nicholas Pongratz

Every year, 200,000 children take part in environmental education programs in the visitor centers and ecotourism facilities of the national parks, said the State Secretary for the Environment of the Ministry of Agriculture András Rácz at the Holnapocska Camp, in the Kápolnapuszta Buffalo Reserve, writes agroinform.hu.

Rácz pointed out that the Balaton Uplands National Park Directorate has doubled the number of its visitors in the last 10 years, receiving half a million guests a year, one in ten of whom participates in an environmental education program.

He emphasized that in addition to state nature conservation, there is a need for cooperation between the people living in the area, local governments, mayors and non-governmental organizations, a prime example of which is the camp, the agricultural website adds.