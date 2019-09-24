Visa-free travel for Hungarians to U.S. to continue

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has reached an agreement with U.S. Department of State officials in Washington D.C. on Hungary’s continued inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, napi.hu says.

An agreement had been reached on legal measures Hungary must take to ensure Hungarian nationals are able to travel to the United States without a visa in the long-term, the minister says. These measures will be implemented in future, he added.

He said an agreement had also been reached between the export-import banks of Hungary and the States that will broaden the financing available for companies from both countries to undertake investments in America, Hungary or third countries, napi.hu reports.