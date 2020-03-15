Viber improves capabilities for coronavirus

Nicholas Pongratz

Viber, the cross-platform voice over IP and instant messaging software application operated by Japanese multinational company Rakuten, says it has increased development resources to meet the growing needs of families, colleagues and schools for virtual contact.

Since Friday, up to 10 people can join a conversation at a time, writes media1.hu.

“We are committed to finding more ways for people to join groups in this challenging time without being physically in the same place,” said Ofir Eyal, operations director at Rakuten Viber.

“With the spread of the coronavirus, more and more people are working remotely, and we want to provide them with a safe and protected environment where they can stay in touch with their loved ones and continue to work seamlessly from anywhere in the world,” media1.hu quotes Eyal as saying.