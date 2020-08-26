U.S., Hungarian unis partner on English MBA program

MTI – Econews

The University of Rhode Island has signed a five-year agreement with Hungaryʼs Széchenyi István University (SZE) to launch a dual-degree Master of Business Administration program at the Hungarian university starting in September 2020, the U.S. university said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Nirat.pix / Shutterstock.com

The two-year masterʼs degree is the first MBA program in Hungary to be taught in English and accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the University of Rhode Island said.

SZE vice-rector Eszter Lukacs said the MBA program, the only AACSB accredited one in Central Europe, instructed solely by American URI College of Business professors, is "of immense relevance for Hungarian applicants as well as for candidates from the entire region".

SZE, with an enrollment of about 13,000, is located in the cities of Győr and Mosonmagyaróvár.

According to the report, the university has a deep tradition in engineering and research, particularly in the automotive industry. It also offers programs in IT, architecture, economics, international relations, law, social work, health and sports sciences, musical arts, agriculture, and teacher training.