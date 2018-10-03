U.S. extends FLEX scholarships to Hungary

Bence Gaál

U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein announced that the U.S. governmentʼs Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program now accepts applications from Hungarian high school students for its one-year study scholarships to study in a U.S. high school, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"I’m excited to announce that we are expanding the FLEX program to Hungary," said Cornstein. "This program is a fantastic opportunity for talented Hungarian high school students to study and live in the United States for one year."

The FLEX program, fully funded by the U.S. Department of State, has provided scholarships to more than 27,000 secondary school students from 20 different countries in the last 26 years. At the moment, 922 students are studying in the U.S. on the FLEX program.

The programʼs aim is promoting respect for cultural diversity and friendship between the United States of America and 20 different countries, now including Hungary, the press release explains. Students between the ages of 15 and 17 are provided the opportunity not only to study in a U.S. high school, but to live with an American host family, experiencing the American way of life.

Recruitment, selection, orientation, and travel arrangements for the FLEX program are organized by the American Councils for International Education, an international organization founded in 1974 which works to improve mutual understanding between countries, exchange ideas among individuals, and enhance collaboration through education.

"The expansion of this important exchange program to Hungary is part of our commitment to building stronger connections between Hungarians and Americans," Cornstein added. "I’m confident that the American host families and high schools in this program will be very impressed by the Hungarian students, and all of the participants will greatly improve their understanding of the other country."

Application information is available through the U.S. Embassy website. The application deadline for the 2019-2020 school year is October 31, 2018.