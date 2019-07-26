UN staff in Hungary to receive first aid training

Bence Gaál

Some 100 employees from a number of international agencies present in Hungary are set to receive first aid training from the Hungarian Defence Forces Medical Center, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo: HDFMC/Flora Anosi

FAO signed an agreement with the center on delivering first aid training for UN staff members based in Hungary. The participants will mostly include fire wardens and administration team members, especially those most often present in the offices.

The training will cover basic life support know-how (both theory and practice), as well as the correct use of automated external defibrillators.

Budapest is home to seven UN agencies and international organizations with more than 1,100 employees. Among other tasks, they operate projects, administer human resources and financial processes, even to the most far-flung places.

The UN agencies are FAO, the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the World Health Organization (WHO). The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will also be covered by the training.

“The safety and security of colleagues is the baseline for quality work. For us it ensures that we can deliver our mandate and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO assistant director-general and regional representative for Europe and Central Asia.

“We are glad to partner with such a renowned institution to achieve this,” he added.

Major General István Kun Szabó, head of the of the medical center, signed the accord from the training provider’s side. During the ceremony, Kun Szabó presented a special medal and book to Rakhmanin that commemorate this year’s 120 anniversary of the center’s establishment.

The training is planned for the fall, the press release notes.