Ukrainian captain charged over fatal Danube boat collision

BBJ

Hungarian prosecutors have charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which hit and sank another boat in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people, international news wire Reuters reports.

The Hableány being lifted to the surface. (Image: Zoltan Fulop / Shutterstock.com)

The smaller tourist boat Hableány (Mermaid), with 35 people on board, sank after being hit by the river cruiser in Budapest under a bridge during heavy rain. Some 25 of those killed were South Koreans.

The Mermaid’s captain and one of its crew members also died. One body is still missing. It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century, Reuters says.