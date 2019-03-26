U.K., Germany, China targets for govʼt language courses

MTI – Econews

Government-funded foreign language courses abroad for Hungarian students in the 9th and 11th grades could be organized in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and China, state news agency MTI reported today.

Illustration: favorita1987/Shutterstock.com



In a written response to a query from an opposition MP posted on the website of Parliament, Bence Rétvári, state secretary at the Ministry of Human Capacities, said Austria, Germany, the U.K., Malta, Ireland, France and China are "target countries" for the program, which involves the English, German, French, and Chinese languages.

Rétvári added that talks at the professional level with foreign language institutes such as the British Council, Goethe Institut and Institut Français are underway to ensure the language courses abroad are of the highest quality.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his state of the nation speech in February that the government would pay for two two-week foreign language courses abroad for students in the 9th and 11th grades from the 2020/2021 academic year.

Minister of Human Capacities Miklos Kásler said some 140,000 students could participate in the program each year, at a cost of HUF 90 billion.