Two Iranian students test positive for coronavirus in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Two Iranian students in Hungary have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook announcement by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Illustration: Shutterstock.com

The two students appear to be asymptomatic at the moment, according to the Prime Minister.

The head of the National Institute of Hematology and Infectology at South Pest Central Hospital János Szlávik confirmed the cases at an extraordinary press conference on state news channel M1. Szlávik added that the two students have both visited Iran recently.

According to the coronavirus tracker of news agency BNO News, more than 93,400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far around the globe, claiming more than 3,200 lives.

More details to follow...