Two coronavirus patients visited Hungary before diagnosis

Bence Gaál

An Ecuadorian and a U.S. citizen, both students in Milan, visited Budapest before continuing their travel to the Czech Republic, where they tested positive for coronavirus according to a report by news site Index.hu.

(Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com)

The two female students traveled from Milan to Vienna on February 24, staying at a hotel, before coming to Budapest later last week. From Budapest, they traveled to Brno before visiting Prague, where they tested positive for COVID-19.

The Czech Republic has already informed both Austria and Hungary about the two cases, the report says, citing Prague Public Health Service director Zdeňka Jágrová.

Index says that authorities in Prague managed to track down some 20 Czech citizens who came in contact with the two coronavirus patients. These people are currently quarantined. The apartment in Prague where the infected students stayed will be disinfected and closed for a week.