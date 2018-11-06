Three firms in Hungary receive Employee Engagement Awards

Bence Gaál

According to a survey by Los Angeles-based corporate advisory firm Korn Ferry, conducted among 3.7 million employees of 530 organizations, L’Oréal, ExxonMobil and Vodafone are the three companies in Hungary worthy of its "Employee Engagement Award."

(Picture by Photon photo/Shutterstock.com)

The companies in this yearʼs awards program were chosen based on the largest percentage of positive responses to two statements in the Korn Ferry employee opinion surveys, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The two statements were: "I feel proud to work for the company," and "I would recommend the company as a good place to work."

"High levels of employee engagement will help businesses meet challenges ahead, contributing to productivity, agility, and attraction and retention of talent," said Mark Royal, Korn Ferryʼs senior director. "Weʼre excited to announce the second edition of the Korn Ferry Employee Engagement Awards, designed to recognize global organizations as outstanding employers within their countries of operation. Congratulations to all those who have won this prestigious award."