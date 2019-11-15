Teachers union delivers ultimatum to govʼt

BBJ

The Union of Teachers (Pedagógusok Szakszervezete or PSZ) is expecting the government to agree to salary increases for teachers, the PSZ announced, news portal napi.hu reports.

(Image: Shutterstock)

PSZ set the deadline for November 22, the day of public education. If the government rejects their demand, PSZ will launch demonstrations in November and a strike in January. The Ministry of Human Capacities will present PSZ’s suggestions to Parliament.

Demonstrations seem inevitable, PSZ says, due to long-lasting problems in public education, the situation of state-owned kindergartens as well as the new bill on vocational training, napi.hu reports.